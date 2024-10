Smita Thackeray to head Maha film policy panel

Culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement in Mumbai.





Smita Thackeray, notably, is the estranged sister-in-law of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.





Actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, who has directed and produced Dharmaveer, a biopic on late Sena leader Anand Dighe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political mentor, is among the committee members.





The other members include actor-producer Mangesh Desai, actor Digambar Naik, art director Nitesh Nandgaonkar, actors Prabhakar More, Savita Malpekar, Gargi Phule, Asawari Joshi, Priya Berde, Nishigandha Waad, Megha Dhade, producer Nitin Vaidya and writer-director Priya Krishnaswami.





Hindi filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and Ramesh Taurani of Tips too are its members. -- PTI

The Maharashtra government on Thursday set up a 22-member committee headed by producer Smita Thackeray to frame the state's new film policy.