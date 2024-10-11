RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pune cops make first arrest in gang-rape case

October 11, 2024  18:11
image
A week after a woman was allegedly raped by three men on Pune city's outskirts, police have made the first arrest, officials said on Friday, a breakthrough coming after nearly 700 cops worked on the case and scanned hours of CCTV footage. 

The 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified men on Thursday (October 3) night in the Bopdev Ghat area where she had gone with a male friend. 

About 700 police personnel were deployed to identify and trace the culprits, said Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, while congratulating police for the breakthrough. 

"Footage from several CCTV cameras was scanned and on the basis of technical analysis, one suspect has been arrested and a search for the other two suspects was on," said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. 

Kumar was speaking at the launch of new projects for the Pune police worth more than Rs 700 crore in the presence of Fadnavis. 

During the incident, the assailants had also tied and beaten up the the victim's male friend, as per the complaint. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work
LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K
NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party.

Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls
Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF
150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances