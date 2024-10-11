Pune cops make first arrest in gang-rape case





The 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified men on Thursday (October 3) night in the Bopdev Ghat area where she had gone with a male friend.





About 700 police personnel were deployed to identify and trace the culprits, said Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, while congratulating police for the breakthrough.





"Footage from several CCTV cameras was scanned and on the basis of technical analysis, one suspect has been arrested and a search for the other two suspects was on," said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.





Kumar was speaking at the launch of new projects for the Pune police worth more than Rs 700 crore in the presence of Fadnavis.





During the incident, the assailants had also tied and beaten up the the victim's male friend, as per the complaint. -- PTI

A week after a woman was allegedly raped by three men on Pune city's outskirts, police have made the first arrest, officials said on Friday, a breakthrough coming after nearly 700 cops worked on the case and scanned hours of CCTV footage.