Ola slapped with notice after 10K customer plaints

October 11, 2024  18:57
File image/Courtesy Ola Electric
Consumer rights regulator Central Consumer Protection Authority has slapped a notice on electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola, as it initiates a class action after over 10,000 complaints related to quality and after-sales service remained unaddressed, according to sources. 

The National Consumer Helpline has been getting complaints against Ola Electric for the last one year, which were escalated to higher levels at the company for redressal "but there was little interest shown in redressing these complaints," said a source. 

Subsequently, the CCPA "started examining these complaints for class action and found that over the last one year, NCH received over 10,000 complaints," the source added. 

According to the source, the major categories of consumer complaints include charging during the free service period/warranty, delayed and unsatisfactory services, refusal or delay in warranty services, inadequate services, recurrent defects despite services, inconsistent performance with advertised claims, overcharging and inaccurate invoices. -- PTI
