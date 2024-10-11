RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Noel Tata appointed Tata Trusts chairman

October 11, 2024  13:51
Pic: ANI Photo
Noel Tata, 67, the half brother of Ratan N Tata, on Friday was appointed chairman of Tata Trusts. 

Noel is Ratan Tata's half-brother and Naval and Simone Tata's son. He is married to Aloo Mistry, the late Pallonji Mistry's daughter and the late Cyrus Mistry's sister, reports Business Standard

'Noel also has two daughters, Maya and Leah. He entered the Tata Group in 1999, taking over the retail arm, Trent, and was later elevated to chairman in 2014,' the newspaper said. 

In 2010, Noel joined Tata International, an exporter of leather goods, minerals, and metals, where he served until 2021, reports Sharleen D'Souza in Business Standard

'Today, he is chairman of two other Tata Group companies: The consumer durables company Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation. In 2019, Noel became a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and joined the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in 2022. In May, his three children were appointed to the boards of five philanthropic organisations under Tata Trusts, which oversees the $150 billion Tata Group,' D'Souza reports, here.
