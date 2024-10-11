RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NC-Congress alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K: Omar Abdullah

October 11, 2024  21:21
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and staked claim to form the National Conference-Congress alliance government in the Union Territory. 

During his meeting with Sinha, Abdullah presented the letters of support from the coalition partners, hours after Congress extended its support to the NC vice president. 

Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the NC legislature party on Thursday, paving the way for his second term as the chief minister of J-K. 

His first tenure as the chief minister was also as the head of the NC-Congress coalition government from 2009 to 2014. 

The NC won 42 of the 90 seats for which elections were held in three phases with the alliance partner Congress bagging six seats. 

Although the two parties have a majority in the 95-member House, four Independents and the lone AAP MLA have also extended their support to the NC. 

Talking to reporters at his residence after returning from the Raj Bhavan, Abdullah said he requested the LG to fix a date for swearing-in of the new government at the earliest. -- PTI
