Mumbai's overnight rains disrupt Navratri, yellow alert today

October 11, 2024  09:03
The ongoing Navratri festivities were affected after heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday night. 

In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms in the city. 

The sudden downpour on Thursday night surprised many as IMD had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital. 

The showers also spoiled garba (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of several revellers.
