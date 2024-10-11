Mumbai's overnight rains disrupt Navratri, yellow alert today





In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms in the city.





The sudden downpour on Thursday night surprised many as IMD had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.





The showers also spoiled garba (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of several revellers.

The ongoing Navratri festivities were affected after heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday night.