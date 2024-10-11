More than 12,000 cops to man Mumbai streets during Dussehra rallies





Shiv Sena-UBT will hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will conduct a gathering at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Saturday.





Supporters of both political parties from across the state are expected to throng the city in large numbers for these events, the official said.





Elaborate security arrangements have been made at both these places, and police personnel will be deployed for rallies, he said. More than 12,000 police personnel, six additional commissioners of police, 27 deputy commissioners, 54 assistant commissioners and 2,300 police officers will be on the streets to avoid any untoward incidents, the official said.





Platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), quick response teams (QRT), riot control police, delta, combat forces, and home guards have also been stationed, he said. -- PTI

