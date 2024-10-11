Modi meets Japan's new PM Shigeru Ishiba in Laos





This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Ishiba was appointed Japan's prime minister just last week. He replaced Fumio Kishida, who stepped down to pave the way for a fresh leader.





"Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I'm happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan's PM. Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed," Modi said in a post on X.





"PM @narendramodi and PM @shigeruishiba of Japan held excellent talks on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN Summit in Lao PDR. They deliberated on ways to strengthen the ties in a host of sectors, including technology, trade, defence and people-to-people linkages," the Indian prime minister's office said in a post on X.





The prime minister underscored that India will continue to accord the highest priority to its ties with Japan, a trusted friend and strategic partner, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement.





"Boosting Japan-India ties, Strengthening Act East policy. PM @narendramodi and PM @shigeruishiba of Japan held fruitful talks today, on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. Discussions focused on deepening partnership in technology, trade, defence and security, cultural and P2P exchanges," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.





"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, infrastructure development, defence and security, semiconductors, skilling, culture and people-to-people exchanges," the MEA said.





Both leaders emphasised that India and Japan are indispensable partners for a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and renewed their commitment to working together to achieve this goal, the statement said.





"The two leaders looked forward to the next India-Japan annual summit," it added.





Among the world dignitaries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the Laotian capital Vientiane on a two-day visit, met on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit was Japan's new prime minister Shigeru Ishiba.