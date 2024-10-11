RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi arrives in Delhi after two-day visit to Laos

October 11, 2024  20:18
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Laos during which he participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit. 

The Prime Minister described his visit "productive" and said it is in line with India's commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. 

"Thank you Lao PDR! It's been a productive visit, in line with India's commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region," he said in a post on X earlier. 

The year 2024 marks a decade of India's Act East Policy. PM Modi joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders to review progress in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation. -- ANI
