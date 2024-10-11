Maha govt raises salaries of madrasa teachers

To woo the Muslim minority ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government on Thursday increased the grants for the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Corporation (MAMFC) by Rs 300 crore.





In a cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the government decided to increase the salary of madrasa teachers and also the working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation.





"The state cabinet has decided to increase the capital of the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Corporation to Rs 1,000 crore," according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).





Currently, the MAMFC's corpus is Rs 700 crore. "We welcome the decision. The sum will be used for uplifting the lives of minority students," said Mushtaq Antulay, chairman, MAMFC.





Under Zakir Hussain Madrasa modernization scheme, the state government asked madrasas to provide modern education along with the religious studies. Science, mathematics, sociology, English, Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu are proposed to be taught in madrasas.





The decision came ahead of the assembly elections which are expected to be held next month.