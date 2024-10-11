RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul

October 11, 2024  17:20
The Delhi police, which is probing the city's biggest-ever seizure of cocaine worth over Rs 7,000 crore, has issued look-out circulars against six people, including an Indian-origin UK national who fled the country before the latest recovery of 208 kg of the drug from west Delhi.

According to the police sources, the UK national, Savinder Singh, came to India last moth to supervise the transportation and delivery of the 208-kg consignment suspected to have been brought from South American countries.

The sources said Singh spent around 25 days in three separate locations in Delhi before fleeing to the United Kingdom soon after the arrest of the first four members of the syndicate. 

These arrests were effected on October 2.

"As of now, we have issued LOCs against half-a-dozen people, some of them foreign nationals. One of them is the person who kept 208 kg of cocaine hidden in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar and fled to the UK," a police officer, who is privy to the investigations, said.

The officer said a dozen people suspected to be involved in the syndicate are on the radar of the Delhi police.

Earlier, police had issued an LOC against the syndicate's kingpin, Virender Basoya alias Veeru, who is believed to be staying in Dubai. -- PTI
