RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Junior doc's condition worsens, admitted to hospital

October 11, 2024  01:55
image
One of the medics on hunger strike was hospitalised on Thursday night after his health condition deteriorated, a senior doctor said. The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday evening. 

"Aniket Mahato's condition worsened and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital and will be admitted to the intensive care unit," senior doctor Subarna Goswami told a news channel. 

Mahato, along with a few others, has been at the forefront of the agitation seeking justice for the rape and murder victim of RG Kar for the last two months. 

Another agitating doctor accompanying Mahato said, "His pulse rate was very low and his other health parameters were also not normal." 

A team of four specialist doctors was sent by the state health department to the venue of the hunger strike by junior doctors in the Esplanade area to assess the health condition of the seven doctors who have been on hunger strike for the past five days. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances