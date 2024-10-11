RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's forex kitty drops by $3.71 bln to $701.176 bn

October 11, 2024  19:10
India's forex reserves dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion for the week ended October 4, the RBI said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $12.588 billion to an all-time high of $704.885 billion. 

For the week ended October 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.511 billion to $612.643 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in terms of dollar, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves decreased by $40 million to $65.756 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $123 million to $18.425 billion, the apex bank said. 

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $35 million to $4.352 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. -- PTI
