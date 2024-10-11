Indian Army one of most trusted, inspiring organisations in country: Rajnath





Addressing the Army Commanders Conference, held virtually from an army location in Sukma (West Bengal) due to inclement weather that prevented his helicopter from reaching Sikkim, Singh expressed admiration for every soldier's contributions and honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.





"The Indian Army plays a significant role in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration in every need of hour," he said while addressing the Army Commanders Conference.





He commended the Army leadership for advancing the nation's 'Defence and Security' vision, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Singh noted that he has attended the Army Commanders' Conference for over five years, emphasising that these high-level discussions benefit both the armed forces and the nation as a whole.





He also praised the Army's efforts in integrating cutting-edge technology. -- PTI

