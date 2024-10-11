RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Himachal's Bismillah Khan' Surajmani passes away at 63

October 11, 2024  14:14
image
Noted shehnai player from Himachal Pradesh Surajmani passed away at the AIIMS-Bilaspur, officials said on Friday. He was 63.
 
Suffering from chronic pancreatitis, Surajmani breathed his last on Thursday. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Hailing from Chachiot village in the Nachan area of Mandi district, Surajmani was often referred to as the "Bismillah Khan of Himachal" after the late shehnai maestro and was known for his contributions in preserving the folk-music traditions of the hill state.

Sources said Surajmani suffered a pancreatic attack soon after returning home from Chandigarh, where he had gone for a recording.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Mandi from where he was referred to the AIIMS, Bilaspur.

The auspicious sound of Surajmani's shehnai became a trademark of any district or state-level function in Himachal Pradesh. He also performed in the US.

A large number of artistes, musicians and fans from across the state have mourned Surajmani's death.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jairam Thakur and Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar were among  the politicians and administrative officials who expressed their grief over Surajmani's passing away. -- PTI 
