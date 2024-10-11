RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Goddess Kali crown gifted by Modi stolen from B'desh

October 11, 2024  12:09
image
A Goddess Kali crown gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a famous temple in Bangladesh in 2021, has been stolen.  

The silver, gold-plated crown was stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the temple priest had left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later discovered that the crown was missing from the deity's head, according to Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star.

Prime Minister Modi presented the crown to the Jeshoreshwari Temple in March 2021, during his visit to Bangladesh.

India expressed its concern over the theft and urged Bangladesh to investigate the matter and recover the stolen crown.

"We express concern on the incident and urge the Government of Bangladesh to investigate the theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul
LIVE! LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul

K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters
K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters

This was one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting on Thursday following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, official sources said.

Is INDIA bloc considering rotational LS LoP post?
Is INDIA bloc considering rotational LS LoP post?

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said there are many leaders in the Opposition parties who are "capable" of handling the work of the Leader of Opposition but it is up to them to take a decision as it is their "internal matter".

Atomic bomb survivors group gets Nobel Peace Prize
Atomic bomb survivors group gets Nobel Peace Prize

The group has campaigned over the years for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

'Ratan and I Were Good Chums'
'Ratan and I Were Good Chums'

Arun Maira who worked for 25 years with the Tata Group, remembers his early years with Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances