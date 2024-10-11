RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Food delivery agent stabbed to death by teenager in Delhi

October 11, 2024  20:53
A 28-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini by a teenager following an altercation over a common female friend, the police said on Friday. 

The incident took place in Vijay Vihar area on Tuesday when Nikhil Tomar (19) stabbed Deepak multiple times, they said. 

According to the police, the two men had an altercation last week over the woman that escalated. 

"Both the victim and the accused had criminal backgrounds," deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel said. 

The police received a PCR call at 5:20 pm on Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident near Nirankari Bhawan. 

A police team reached the spot and the victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Goel said. 

Over 200 CCTV footage were analysed and Tomar was identified that led to his arrest, he said. 

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed information about his accomplices, who are currently on the run, Goel added. -- PTI
