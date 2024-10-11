RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

DGCA to examine Sharjah AI Express plane's snag

October 11, 2024  22:43
AI Express flight's pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole leave Tiruchirapalli airport/ANI on X
AI Express flight's pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole leave Tiruchirapalli airport/ANI on X
Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a thorough examination of the Air India Express plane that suffered a hydraulic failure while operating a flight from Trichy to Sharjah on Friday to ascertain the cause of the glitch. 

The aircraft carrying 141 people suffered a hydraulic failure soon after take-off and went around Trichy for nearly two-and-a-half hours before making a safe landing at Trichy airport. 

In a statement, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airport and emergency teams responded swiftly and effectively after a full emergency was declared at 1805 hours. 

The flight landed at 2015 hours. 

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue," said the minister.

"In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey," Naidu said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work
LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K
NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party.

Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls
Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF
150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances