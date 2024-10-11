DGCA to examine Sharjah AI Express plane's snag





The aircraft carrying 141 people suffered a hydraulic failure soon after take-off and went around Trichy for nearly two-and-a-half hours before making a safe landing at Trichy airport.





In a statement, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airport and emergency teams responded swiftly and effectively after a full emergency was declared at 1805 hours.





The flight landed at 2015 hours.





"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue," said the minister.





"In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey," Naidu said. -- PTI

Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a thorough examination of the Air India Express plane that suffered a hydraulic failure while operating a flight from Trichy to Sharjah on Friday to ascertain the cause of the glitch.