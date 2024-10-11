RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Deadline For Direct Demat Payout Extended To...

October 11, 2024  09:49
image
Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

Sebi on Thursday extended the deadline to implement direct payout of securities to demat account from October 14 to November 11 to ensure a hassle free implementation.

The market regulator took this decision after getting representation from key institutions like clearing corporations, exchanges and stock brokers.

'Based on the review meeting held by Sebi with MIIs (market infrastructure institutions) and based on representation received from Brokers' ISF (industry standards forum), it has been decided that the circular shall come into effect from November 11, 2024, in order to ensure smooth implementation of pay-out of securities directly to the clients demat account, without any disruption to the markets players and investors,' Sebi said in a release.

At present, the securities are credited to the broker and then transferred to the demat account of the investor by the broker.

With the changes, the securities will be directly credited to the investors demat account, reducing the role of the broker who till now held the shares till the time of transfer.

Further, the brokers will not be able to directly handle pledges for unpaid or margin-funded securities.

If the security is not paid in full, the clearing corporation will mark the pledge directly in the clients demat account until fully paid.

The extension was provided as the operational guidelines by clearing corporations were issued at the end of August instead of the earlier timeline of August 5.

The market regulator has also revised the timing of the payout from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm under the phase-1 of the implementation.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul
LIVE! LOCs against Briton among 6 in Rs 7K cr drugs haul

K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters
K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters

This was one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting on Thursday following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, official sources said.

Is INDIA bloc considering rotational LS LoP post?
Is INDIA bloc considering rotational LS LoP post?

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said there are many leaders in the Opposition parties who are "capable" of handling the work of the Leader of Opposition but it is up to them to take a decision as it is their "internal matter".

Atomic bomb survivors group gets Nobel Peace Prize
Atomic bomb survivors group gets Nobel Peace Prize

The group has campaigned over the years for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

'Ratan and I Were Good Chums'
'Ratan and I Were Good Chums'

Arun Maira who worked for 25 years with the Tata Group, remembers his early years with Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances