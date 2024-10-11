Deadline For Direct Demat Payout Extended To...

Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard





Sebi on Thursday extended the deadline to implement direct payout of securities to demat account from October 14 to November 11 to ensure a hassle free implementation.





The market regulator took this decision after getting representation from key institutions like clearing corporations, exchanges and stock brokers.





'Based on the review meeting held by Sebi with MIIs (market infrastructure institutions) and based on representation received from Brokers' ISF (industry standards forum), it has been decided that the circular shall come into effect from November 11, 2024, in order to ensure smooth implementation of pay-out of securities directly to the clients demat account, without any disruption to the markets players and investors,' Sebi said in a release.





At present, the securities are credited to the broker and then transferred to the demat account of the investor by the broker.





With the changes, the securities will be directly credited to the investors demat account, reducing the role of the broker who till now held the shares till the time of transfer.





Further, the brokers will not be able to directly handle pledges for unpaid or margin-funded securities.





If the security is not paid in full, the clearing corporation will mark the pledge directly in the clients demat account until fully paid.





The extension was provided as the operational guidelines by clearing corporations were issued at the end of August instead of the earlier timeline of August 5.





The market regulator has also revised the timing of the payout from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm under the phase-1 of the implementation.



