Dalit teen dies during treatment days after 'rape' in UP

October 11, 2024  16:45
image
A 16-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped by a man in Pratapgarh has died during treatment at a hospital, the police said on Friday. 

Additional superintendent of police (West) Sanjay Rai said the teenager was held hostage and raped on Sunday last week. 

"The accused tied her hands and mouth and left her in a millet field in a seriously injured state. She was admitted to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj where she was undergoing treatment and passed away last evening," Rai said. 

On the complaint of the victim's mother, the police had registered a case against accused Anil Gupta under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said. 

The 22-year-old accused was arrested on Monday after a gunfight with the police, they said. 

Murder charges have also been added to the case, they said. -- PTI
