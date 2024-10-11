RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CR to operate traffic-power blocks for Carnac road overbridge girder launch

October 11, 2024  23:33
Central Railway said it will operate special traffic and power blocks in the intervening nights of October 12-13 and October 13-14 to launch girders of the Carnac road overbridge between CSMT and Masjid stations. 

In a release issued on Friday evening, CR said the block on October 12-13 will be of six hours, while the one on October 13-14 will be of three hours. 

"The blocks are expected to impact suburban train services on the Main and Harbour lines as suburban services will remain shut between Byculla-CSMT on the main line and Vadala Road and CSMT on the Harbour Line. During the block periods, suburban trains will be short-terminated at Byculla, Parel, Kurla, and Vadala Road stations," the release said. 

Several long-distance mail and express trains will be short-terminated at Dadar and Panvel, with some rescheduled, while several services will remain cancelled. which may cause some inconvenience to passengers, it added. -- PTI
