Cocaine worth Rs 3.3 crore seized in Delhi

October 11, 2024  16:33
image
The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a syndicate with the arrest of three men, including two foreign nationals, and the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 3.3 crore from their possession.
 
Police have seized 563 grams of cocaine from the possession of the two arrested Nigerian nationals, officials said.

The two Nigerian nationals, along with a taxi driver, were arrested on September 27.

"Acting on a tip-off, Nigerian national Joshua Amarachukwa (30) was apprehended. His driver or associate, identified as Vinit (24), was also apprehended," a senior police officer said.

According to police, cocaine weighing 257 grams was seized from Amarachukwa's possession.

During interrogation, Amarachukwa disclosed that another Nigerian national, Mike, had supplied the drug to him and that he used to sell cocaine in Delhi-NCR.

Police said Vinit accompanied Amarachukwa during every deal and assisted him by providing transport facility in his taxi.

"On the instance of Joshua, another accused, Kone N Golo Seydou alias Mike (27), was apprehended from Sohna in Haryana and cocaine weighing 306 grams was seized from his possession," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said the seized cocaine is worth Rs 3.3 crore in the international market. -- PTI
