BSE Sensex top losers today

October 11, 2024  17:52
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of key macro data. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28 percent to close at 81,381.36. 

During the day, it declined 307.26 points or 0.37 percent to a low of 81,304.15. 

The NSE Nifty slipped 34.20 points or 0.14 percent to 24,964.25. 

It hit an intraday low of 24,920.05. 

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones were among the laggards. 
