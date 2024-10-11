BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28 percent to close at 81,381.36.





During the day, it declined 307.26 points or 0.37 percent to a low of 81,304.15.





The NSE Nifty slipped 34.20 points or 0.14 percent to 24,964.25.





It hit an intraday low of 24,920.05.





From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones were among the laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of key macro data.