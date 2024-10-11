BSE Sensex top losers today

BSE Sensex top losers todayOctober 11, 2024 17:52
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday, dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of key macro data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28 percent to close at 81,381.36.
During the day, it declined 307.26 points or 0.37 percent to a low of 81,304.15.
The NSE Nifty slipped 34.20 points or 0.14 percent to 24,964.25.
It hit an intraday low of 24,920.05.
From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones were among the laggards.