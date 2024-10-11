RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


B'luru man threatens attack on woman for her clothes

October 11, 2024  12:36
A business development professional who threatened a man that he would throw acid on his wife's face over her choice of clothes has been sacked from the company, sources said on Friday.

The police, too, have launched an investigation against Nikith Shetty.

"..., kindly tell your wife to follow a good dress, especially in Karnataka or else I may splash acid on her face," Shetty allegedly said in a personal message on October 9 to Ansar, who immediately alerted the police and shared its screenshot.

"This is serious. @DgpKarnataka @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Ansar said in an online post.

"I don't think women are safe in this organisation (the private firm where Shetty worked)," he said.

Shetty's company sacked him after a netizen brought the matter to its notice.

"The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," Ansar wrote. -- PTI 
