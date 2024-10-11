RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari made Ethics Parl panel chairman

October 11, 2024  18:37
BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari/File image
BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rajasthan, Ghanshyam Tiwari, has been appointed as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

The committee has has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from October 10. 

Among other members appointed as members of the Committee are Pramod Tiwari (Congress), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Singh (AAP), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Darshana Singh (both BJP). 

The Rajya Sabha chairman has also changed the nominations of members in the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committees, with Fauzia Khan changed from Social Justice and Empowerment to Committee to the Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, V Vijayasai Reddy from Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work
LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K
NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party.

Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls
Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF
150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances