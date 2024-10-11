BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari made Ethics Parl panel chairman





The committee has has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from October 10.





Among other members appointed as members of the Committee are Pramod Tiwari (Congress), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Singh (AAP), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Darshana Singh (both BJP).





The Rajya Sabha chairman has also changed the nominations of members in the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committees, with Fauzia Khan changed from Social Justice and Empowerment to Committee to the Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, V Vijayasai Reddy from Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rajasthan, Ghanshyam Tiwari, has been appointed as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.