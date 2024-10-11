RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi gets back official bungalow after vacating it

October 11, 2024  19:39
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi/File image
The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines was formally allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday, two days after she was allegedly forcibly made to vacate it, officials said. 

An offer letter issued by the public works department said the bungalow in Civil Lines has been formally allotted to Atishi, after completing the due process of handover and preparation of inventory. 

The bungalow was at the centre of an intense tussle involving the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the LG office since former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal vacated it earlier this month. -- PTI
