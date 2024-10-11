RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ASEAN-India summit done, Modi leaves Laos for home

October 11, 2024  15:13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for home after wrapping up his "productive" two-day visit to the Laos where he attended the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. 

Modi arrived in Laos on Thursday and is visiting Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. 

"Thank you Lao PDR! It's been a productive visit, in line with India's commitment to keep strengthening the relations with ASEAN. Together, we will continue to work towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region...," Modi said in a post on X. 

"Strengthening India's Act East Policy, deepening ASEAN-India engagement and India's Indo-Pacific Vision, and enhancing age-old ties with Lao PDR. PM @narendramodi concludes his successful visit to Lao PDR," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. 

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi attended the 21st India-ASEAN Summit and said that India-ASEAN friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions. 

He announced a 10-point plan to strengthen India-ASEAN comprehensive partnership and asserted that ties with the regional grouping were critical to guiding Asia's future. 

Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit here, Modi noted that India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over USD 130 billion in the past decade and announced a review of the trade-in goods agreement to harness the greater economic potential of the partnership. 

Modi also met counterparts from Japan, and New Zealand and discussed cooperation in different areas. 

Modi also interacted with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Bongbong Marcos of the Philippines and Executive chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. 

On Thursday, Modi also witnessed the performance of the Laotian adaptation of the Ramayan which reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilisation connection between India and Laos. 

He witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. 

According to phralakphralam.com, the Lao Ramayan differs from the original Indian version. It had reached Laos late, around the 16th century, brought by Buddhist missions. 

On Friday, he addressed the 19th East Asia Summit. Prime Minister Modi called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia, noting that conflicts in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South. 

On the sidelines of the summit, he also interacted with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
