AR Rahman to do live music concert for Kamala Harris

October 11, 2024  12:54
image
Music composer A R Rahman will be performing at a live music concert to celebrate Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for United States President, an Indian-American fundraiser has announced. 

The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which has endorsed the US Vice President for the upcoming election next month, shared the news in a post on Thursday evening.

"A very special evening with A R Rahman. Join A R Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home," the AAPI Victory Fund announced.

No date has been set for the event and Rahman has not yet posted about it on his social media handles.

The post on X includes a sign-up sheet for people to receive the link for the live streaming of the legendary Indian composer's performance.

The AAPI Victory Fund has endorsed Vice President Harris in this election cycle and is also supporting AAPI candidates running for Congress and statewide offices across the country. -- PTI 
