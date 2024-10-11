All is well: Ajit on why he left cabinet meet early





"I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region," Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.





"All the cabinet decisions taken yesterday have my approval," he added.





Pawar's brief attendance at a crucial cabinet meeting in Mumbai Thursday had raised eyebrows, particularly as numerous financially significant decisions were taken in his absence.





Thirty-eight decisions-many of them having major financial implications- were taken in the two and a half hours that the meeting continued after he left.





"All is well and speculation about any dispute in the state cabinet meeting is baseless," Pawar said. -- PTI

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday sought to scotch speculations over his leaving the state cabinet meeting early, and said that all is well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and his Nationalist Congress Party.