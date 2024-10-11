Air India Express flight lands safely at Trichy airport

Air India Express flight lands safely at Trichy airportOctober 11, 2024 20:28
Ambulances on standby at Tiruchirapalli airport/ANI on X
The Air India Express Flight IX 613 with 141 passengers onboard from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport on Friday evening, said the ministry of civil aviation.
DGCA was monitoring the situation.
"The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode,' said the ministry of civil aviation. -- ANI