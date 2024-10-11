AAP extends support to NC in J-K





The formal letter of support has been submitted to the Lt Governor by the party.





Jammu and Kashmir has one MLA from AAP.





Party candidate Mehraj Malik has won the Doda assembly constituency by 4538 votes against BJP's Gajay Singh Rana.





In Jammu and Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance secured an absolute majority in the Union Territory by winning 49 seats, with the former taking 42 and the latter 6 seats.





On Thursday, the JKNC unanimously elected Omar Abdullah as the leader of its Legislative Party.





Speaking about his election, Omar Abdullah, vice president of JKNC, said,





"There was a meeting of the National Conference's Legislative Party, and the Legislative Party decided on its leader. I am deeply grateful to the National Conference legislators for reposing faith in me, trusting me, and giving me the chance to go to Raj Bhavan and stake a claim to form the government." -- ANI

Aam Admi Party on Friday said that it will extend support to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference after the NC-Congress alliance emerges victorious in the recently concluded assembly election in the Union Territory.