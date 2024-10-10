Will remember his transformative giving: Cornell Univ





In a post on X, the university said, 'Ratan Tata '59, B.Arch. '62, the university's most generous international donor and one of India's most respected business leaders and philanthropists, passed Oct. 9. We will remember his legacy of transformative giving to Cornell,' along with a photograph of Tata we have used alongside.

Cornell University, US, has paid tribute to Ratan Tata, its illustrious alumnus and most generous international donor.