Will remember his transformative giving: Cornell Univ

Will remember his transformative giving: Cornell UnivOctober 10, 2024 10:29
Pic: Jason Koski/Cornell University
Cornell University, US, has paid tribute to Ratan Tata, its illustrious alumnus and most generous international donor.
In a post on X, the university said, 'Ratan Tata '59, B.Arch. '62, the university's most generous international donor and one of India's most respected business leaders and philanthropists, passed Oct. 9. We will remember his legacy of transformative giving to Cornell,' along with a photograph of Tata we have used alongside.