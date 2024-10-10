Unregistered boat capsizes off Goa beach, 12 tourists rescued





The boat had no permission to conduct water sports activities, a tourism department official said. The rescued tourists were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.





Around 2.50 pm, the boat overturned due to rough waters some 100 metres off the beach, said an official of Drishti Marine, a lifesaving agency appointed by the state government.





A life guard of the agency noticed the accident and raised alarm. Other lifesavers posted on Baga and Calangute beaches rushed to assist in the rescue mission with jet skis, the official said.





One of the lifesavers managed to rescue two children -- a four-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy -- who were trapped under the overturned boat.





A 42-year-old woman was revived by administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), the official said.





A senior official of the state tourism department said the boat was subsequently confiscated for operating without registration. -- PTI

