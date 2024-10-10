RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Unregistered boat capsizes off Goa beach, 12 tourists rescued

October 10, 2024  23:41
File image
File image
Twelve tourists were rescued by lifeguards after an unregistered joyride boat capsized off Baga beach in Goa on Thursday. 

The boat had no permission to conduct water sports activities, a tourism department official said. The rescued tourists were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

Around 2.50 pm, the boat overturned due to rough waters some 100 metres off the beach, said an official of Drishti Marine, a lifesaving agency appointed by the state government. 

A life guard of the agency noticed the accident and raised alarm. Other lifesavers posted on Baga and Calangute beaches rushed to assist in the rescue mission with jet skis, the official said. 

One of the lifesavers managed to rescue two children -- a four-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy -- who were trapped under the overturned boat. 

A 42-year-old woman was revived by administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), the official said. 

A senior official of the state tourism department said the boat was subsequently confiscated for operating without registration. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances