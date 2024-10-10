Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side





Wagging its tail non-stop, the dog with a red collar refused to leave Tata's side, literally clinging to the spot next to the casket.





'Goa', a stray, named after the coastal state from where Tata had adopted it nearly a decade ago, was brought to the National Centre for Performing Arts in south Mumbai to pay the final respects to its friend who was no more.





A caretaker said Goa was "very close' to Tata.





When photographers jostled to click Goa's pictures, the caretaker urged them to let the pet go saying it had not eaten anything since morning.





Tata's love for dogs is well-chronicled. During Diwali of 2020, he had posted on Instagram a photograph of him celebrating the festival with the "adopted Bombay House dogs', especially with Goa, his "office companion'. -- PTI

As thousands gathered at Mumbai's NCPA, where Ratan Tata's mortal remains were kept earlier on Thursday, a black dog with white paws and a white patch on its nostril and forehead made the sombre setting more poignant.