RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tata's passing fills me with immense grief: Mukesh Ambani

October 10, 2024  08:50
image
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ratan Tata, describing it as a "sad day for India" and said that the passing of Ratan Tata filled him with "immense grief." 

In a post on X, the Reliance Industries Chairman remembered Tata as a visionary industrialist, philanthropist, and dear friend and extended heartfelt condolences to the Tata family and the entire Tata Group. 

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend," the Reliance Industries mentioned in the post. 

Recalling his personal interactions with Tata, Mukesh Ambani said, "Each of my numerous interactions with him enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good." 

He highlighted Tata's significant contributions to India's growth and global recognition. 

"With the demise of Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991. On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti. Mukesh Ambani," the post read. 

Ratan N Tata was among India's most respected and loved industralists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy. 

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. 

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances