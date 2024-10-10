RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tata's death: No music at Jamshedpur Durga Puja

October 10, 2024  21:39
image
Over 300 community Durga Puja committees in Jamshedpur refrained from playing music and cancelled cultural programmes on Thursday as a mark of respect to chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Naval Tata, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. 

A senior functionary of the central Durga Puja committee of the city said some of the organisers have also put up Tata's photograph beside the marquees. 

"We have appealed to all the community puja committees to observe the festival in a simple manner and urged them not to play any music, barring mandatory instruments like 'dhak' (drum) etc, to pay respect to Ratan Tata," general secretary of the central Puja committee, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, said. 

Altogether 332 community puja committees affiliated to the Central Committee unanimously agreed to the call and stopped playing music, except those related to the puja. 

Some of them even cancelled all cultural programmes scheduled for the day, Singh said. 

Tata, who died at the age of 86 years, had immense contribution to the development of the city as well as its industries, trade and businesses, Singh added. 

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Football Club also paid tribute to Tata before the players resumed practice after a four-day break. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances