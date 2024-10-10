RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tata's death loss of a true visionary: Birla

October 10, 2024  10:16
image
India and the country's industry have lost a true visionary with the passing away of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Thursday.

In his condolence message on the death of Tata, Birla said his decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics.

"Over the decades, generations of my family and I have had close ties with the institution of Tata. Ratan Tata epitomised the finest ideals of the storied Tata Group," Birla said.

Through his career and actions, Tata 'unfailingly demonstrated that business, at its best, is both a vehicle for economic strength and a catalyst for societal progress'.

"His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics. His legacy will inspire future generations of Indians to pursue success with integrity. India and India Inc have lost a true visionary," Birla said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances