Tata's death loss of a true visionary: Birla

India and the country's industry have lost a true visionary with the passing away of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Thursday.





In his condolence message on the death of Tata, Birla said his decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics.





"Over the decades, generations of my family and I have had close ties with the institution of Tata. Ratan Tata epitomised the finest ideals of the storied Tata Group," Birla said.





Through his career and actions, Tata 'unfailingly demonstrated that business, at its best, is both a vehicle for economic strength and a catalyst for societal progress'.





"His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics. His legacy will inspire future generations of Indians to pursue success with integrity. India and India Inc have lost a true visionary," Birla said. -- PTI

