Tata's body to be kept at NCPA lawns, funeral at 4 pm

October 10, 2024  09:54
image
The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be kept at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai for the people to pay their last respects.

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on the final journey at 4 pm.

'We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites,' the statement said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA; Nariman Point as mortal remains of Ratan Tata are to be brought here for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites

Marine Drive road is closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday.  -- ANI
