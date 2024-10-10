Tata mentored India's modern business leadership: Pichai





'My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear.





'He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.





'He deeply cared about making India better.





'Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,' Pichai wrote.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, posted a heart-warming tribute to Ratan Tata on X.