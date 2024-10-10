RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tata group chairman N Chandra in queue to pay his respects

October 10, 2024  12:38
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Among the many who have lined up at NCPA in South Mumbai to pay homage to Ratan Tata is Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata group, who was in queue with the rest of the crowd, with no show of authority or expecting to be taken to the front of the queue. That's what sets apart the Tata group from other conglomerates.

Ahead of Chandra (as he is known) in the queue is Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's trusted assistant.
