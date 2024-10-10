RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Section of Samsung workers, CITU leaders detained, released later

October 10, 2024  22:21
File image
File image
A section of workers of Samsung India Electronics along with Centre for Indian Trade Unions leaders were arrested on Thursday and released later, after they tried to stage a protest near here without obtaining permission, the police said. 

Samsung employees are on an indefinite strike since September 9 pressing for various demands including revised pay, better working conditions and registering the CITU backed newly formed Samsung India Workers' Union by the state labour department. 

"Today, around 30 of the workers and some CITU supporters who tried to stage a protest away from the designated place were arrested and they were released later in the day," a senior police official said. 

Samsung factory is located at Sunguvarchattiram, off Sriperumbudur, about 40 km from Chennai. 

The site designated for the protest is approximately 500 meters away from the factory premises. CITU leaders, including A Soundararajan (state president) and E Muthukumar (Kancheepuram office-bearer) were also arrested along with the employees and released later. 

Main opposition AIADMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi leaders visited them to express solidarity. 

On further action, Soundararajan, said it would be decided following consultations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances