Section of Samsung workers, CITU leaders detained, released later





Samsung employees are on an indefinite strike since September 9 pressing for various demands including revised pay, better working conditions and registering the CITU backed newly formed Samsung India Workers' Union by the state labour department.





"Today, around 30 of the workers and some CITU supporters who tried to stage a protest away from the designated place were arrested and they were released later in the day," a senior police official said.





Samsung factory is located at Sunguvarchattiram, off Sriperumbudur, about 40 km from Chennai.





The site designated for the protest is approximately 500 meters away from the factory premises. CITU leaders, including A Soundararajan (state president) and E Muthukumar (Kancheepuram office-bearer) were also arrested along with the employees and released later.





Main opposition AIADMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi leaders visited them to express solidarity.





On further action, Soundararajan, said it would be decided following consultations. -- PTI

