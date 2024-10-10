RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on society: Sitharaman

October 10, 2024  09:06
image
Expressing condolences on the demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said he has left an indelible mark on society. 

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Sitharaman said in a post on X. 

His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said. 

"Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added. 

Ratan Naval Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, was considered one of the world's most influential industrialists. He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances