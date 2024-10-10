RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ratan Tata embodied spirit of compassionate capitalism: HUL CEO

October 10, 2024  18:19
Ratan Tata was an iconic business leader and a truly inspiring human being, who embodied the spirit of compassionate capitalism, Hindustan Unilever CEO & Managing Director Rohit Jawa said on Thursday. 

"It is indeed the end of an era for India Inc. His legacy will continue to live through his immeasurable contributions to the nation and the Indian business landscape," Jawa said. 

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening in Mumbai due to age-related medical conditions. 

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park called Rata Tata "an innovator, a philanthropist and a visionary leader, whose ethical leadership inspired the world." 

"#RatanTata's contribution to society and industry transcends borders and boardrooms. His monumental legacy will continue to endure in our hearts and minds for decades to come," said a post on social media platform X by Samsung quoting him. 

IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer said he was India's most visionary business leader, philanthropist and an extraordinary human being. -- PTI
