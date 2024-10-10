RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ratan Tata a truly uncommon leader: Tata Sons chairman

October 10, 2024  00:24
Ratan Tata and Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran (right)/File image
Ratan Tata and Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran (right)/File image
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in his condolence message. 

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he further said. 

The Tata Sons chief said that Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. 

From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. 

"Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction," said Chandrasekaran. 

"On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86

For the past few days, Tata had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

LIVE! Ratan Tata worked to make society better: Modi
LIVE! Ratan Tata worked to make society better: Modi

What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India
What Modi told Trump when Pak threatened India

Lavishing high praise on Modi, Trump described him "great", "a friend", "nicest human being" and a leader who is tough in dealing with India's adversaries when required.

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series
2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

India registered a thumping 86-run victory in the second T20I against Bangladesh to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Don't want to start off with threats, court cases: Omar
Don't want to start off with threats, court cases: Omar

Asked if the party would approach the court for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, the NC leader said, "I do not want to get into that right now."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances