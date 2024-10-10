Ratan Tata a truly uncommon leader: Tata Sons chairman





"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he further said.





The Tata Sons chief said that Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.





From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come.





"Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction," said Chandrasekaran.





"On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed," he said.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in his condolence message.