Ratan Tata a true nationalist, visionary: Piyush Goyal





"Deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata ji, a true nationalist and a visionary industrialist who served as the Former Chairperson of Tata Group and brought immense pride to Bharat through his exceptional achievements," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.





He said Tata's leadership led the Tata Group to achieve remarkable success, facilitating its global expansion and significantly strengthening the nation's presence on the world stage.





"His unparalleled dedication to 'Mother India' and his contributions to our society till his last breath through his philanthropic initiatives were recognised with the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards," the minister said.





Tata, 86, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He had been admitted to the hospital earlier this week.

