Pawars pay last respect to Ratan Tata at NCPA

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief, Sharad Pawar, on Thursday paid last respect to industrialist Ratan Tata at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in south Mumbai.





NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule and NCP working president Praful Patel also paid tributes to Ratan Tata.





As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.





"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said. -- ANI





IMAGE: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule pay last respects to Ratan Tata at NCPA grounds in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI on X

