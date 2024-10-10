Mumbai police band's tribute to Ratan Tata





Before the hearse started from Tata's home, located a couple of kilometres away from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), the Mumbai Police band played a tune as a mark of respect to him.





You can see the video of the police band's tribute, here

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's body, draped in the tricolour, was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects.