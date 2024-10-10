Mumbai police band's tribute to Ratan Tata

Mumbai police band's tribute to Ratan TataOctober 10, 2024 10:45
Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's body, draped in the tricolour, was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects.
Before the hearse started from Tata's home, located a couple of kilometres away from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), the Mumbai Police band played a tune as a mark of respect to him.
You can see the video of the police band's tribute, here.