MUDA case: Lokayukta police question Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law

October 10, 2024  23:54
Karnataka CM Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
The Lokayukta police probing the MUDA scam on Thursday questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and another accused J Devaraju, sources said. 

They were questioned for nearly seven hours, and they left around 8.30 pm, it said. 

The Lokayukta police registered a case on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju - from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her - and others, following a Special Court order on September 25. 

The order came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to investigate Siddaramaiah. 

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, against the chief minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA. -- PTI
