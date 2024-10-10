MUDA case: Lokayukta police question Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law





They were questioned for nearly seven hours, and they left around 8.30 pm, it said.





The Lokayukta police registered a case on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju - from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her - and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.





The order came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to investigate Siddaramaiah.





The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, against the chief minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA. -- PTI

