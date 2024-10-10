RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra cabinet seeks Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

October 10, 2024  12:59
The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer the 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata. 

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid homage to the industry icon, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. 

A motion of condolence was passed during the meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. The cabinet also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late industrialist. 

Tata has been feted with the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan. 

The resolution said entrepreneurship is an effective way for growth of the society. The country can be taken on the path of progress and development by setting up new businesses, it said. 

"It also requires love for the country and honest feelings for society upliftment. We have lost a visionary leader who was committed to the country and the society. Tata's role in the industrial sector and upliftment of the society was unparalleled. He tackled all challenges by adhering to high morals, transparent and clean business administration with discipline," it said. 

He carved a niche for the Tata Group and the country on global stage, the resolution said, and that Ratan Tata will always be remembered for his firm determination after the 26/11 terror attacks and contribution of Rs 1,500 crore to the PM Relief fund for the fight against Covid-19. He had opened all hotels of the Tata Group for COVID patients. 

The Taj Mahal Hotel, run by a Tata Group company, was among the places in Mumbai targeted by terrorists on November 26, 2008. 

"The cabinet pays homage to Tata on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. We are with the Tata Group in this moment of grief," the resolution added.
