Industry titan who shaped India's corporate landscape: Cong condoles Tata's demise





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sadness over Tata's death, saying that in his passing away "we have lost an invaluable son of India".





"A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India's inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership," Kharge said on X.





"He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building. Our condolences to his loved ones and admirers," Kharge said.





The Congress hailed Tata as a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape.





Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at 86.

The Congress on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Ratan Tata, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision "who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy".